Vigo County Jail Log: July 27, 2022

Jul. 27—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

—Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Shalane L. Ward, 30, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—Karrie Hole, 39, 700 block of Indiana Spring, Crawfordsville. Booked 11 a.m. Court order.

—Madonna R. Fulford, 32, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Court order.

—Michael L. Rich, 23, 2300 block of South 10 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Christopher M. Dover, 45, no address available. Booked 3:36 p.m. Theft and fraud.

—Dustin J. Harrison, 35, 2600 block of Highland Place, Indianapolis. Booked 5:20 p.m. Court order.

—Cody A. Weir, 27, Rosedale. Booked 5:40 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Marin R. Weir, 22, Rosedale. Booked 6:13 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Taylor Bundy, 23, 700 block of Americana Drive, Annapolis, Md. Booked 6:16 p.m. Public intoxication.

—Ashley A. Ring, 36, 6500 block of North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 7:53 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Ricardo A. Hutchins, 41, 100 block of North Fourth, Clinton. Booked 8:26 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, no valid driver's license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Keaera L. Blakely, 20, 2500 block of South 25th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Sarah L. Brown, 25, 600 block of Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Criminal trespass and burglary.

—Graylon D. Bell, 55, 700 block of Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Matthew A. Rigdon, 28, 900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Tuesday

—Cheyenne N. Lankford, 22, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Failure to appear.

—Joseph V. Fagg, 52, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Kristin D. Arnett, 35, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:14 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Robert J. Delano, 37, 10 block of Delicious Court, Reelsville. Booked 2:34 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, burglary and theft.

—Donna J. Moneymaker, 56, 3700 block of West Newton Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Paul G. Woolley, 57, no address available. Booked 6:12 p.m. Criminal trespass and theft.

Wednesday

—Scott W. Jones, 51, 300 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Craig R. Hendry, 23, 200 block of East Gallagher Street, Farmersburg. Booked 1:05 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; dealing in a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance.

—Michael L. Egy, 37, 5200 block of East Deer Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Jeremy Cooper, 31, 1500 block of Old Orchard Road, Vincennes. Booked 3:11 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Kevin W. Lawrence, 54, no address available. Booked 3:34 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Darion Smith, 20, 900 block of North Denny Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:10 a.m. Theft (two counts); auto theft; resisting law enforcement (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Clay W. Certain, 48, 2300 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.