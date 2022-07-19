Vigo County Jail Log: July 19, 2022

Jul. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

—Chad A. Jefferies, 25, 900 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 a.m. Residential entry.

—Riley Jefferies, 20, 900 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Residential entry.

—Willie B. Nelson, 56, 10 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Michael L. Rich, 23, 2300 block of South 10 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 a.m. Theft.

—Frederick O. Erskine, 27, 200 block of south Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 p.m. Small claims, false informing, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.

—Christopher L. Cronkhite, 35, 100 block of Blakeley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 p.m. Court order.

—Samantha J. Schatz, 30, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 p.m. Failure to appear, escape from lawful detention, invasion of privacy and failure to appear (two counts).

—Kristopher W. Bunting, 45, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Court order.

—Ronald A. Luci, 28, 10 block of North Ford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 p.m. Counterfeiting; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; reckless possession of paraphernalia; conversion; escape from lawful detention; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance.

—Dustin Wimmer, 36, 10 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Theft.

Tuesday

—Dylan J. Nolte, 26, no address available. Booked 12:07 a.m. Domestic battery, invasion of privacy (three counts), possession of methamphetamine and battery with bodily injury.

—Taylor Bundy, 23, 700 block of Mason Beach Road, Deale, Md. Booked 1:37 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.

—Landen R. Long, 18, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor consumption of alcoholic beverage.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.