Vigo County Jail Log: July 29, 2022

Jul. 29—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Zachary N. Muncy, 42, 8500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, false informing, failure to appear on felony charge and resisting law enforcement.

—Vanessa K. Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 1:33 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

—Amber M. Manning, 25, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Brooke L. Griffin, 29, 10 block of Hazelwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Michael A. Smith, 36, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Residential entry, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.

—Matthew M. Jones, 36, 2500 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a firearm and conversion (two counts).

—Rogulyn Krenn, 56, 10 block of West Oak Avenue, Jonesboro, Ark. Booked 9:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Chelsea A. Walton, 25, 10 block of Belt Street Jonesboro, Ark. Booked 9:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Christopher S. Critchlow, 41, 9300 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

—David C. Messenger, 30, 2700 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Friday

—Nathan A. Royce, 29, 2500 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.