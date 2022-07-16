Vigo County Jail Log: July 16, 2022

Jul. 16—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Robert L. King, 54, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 a.m. Intimidation, residential entry, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.

—James R. Williams Jr., 35, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and stalking.

—Christopher M. Hull, 40, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 a.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

—Darla J. Wilson, 33, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Paul Dillingham, 45, 100 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Damian P. Chapman, 28, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Conversion and possession of methamphetamine.

—Joseph S. Petty, 49, Seelyville. Booked 8:15 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy, domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Dakota J. Stephens, 26, Rosedale. Booked 9:43 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.

Wednesday

—Michael P. Kelly, 35, 500 block of Alert New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Booked 3:52 a.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, domestic battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy.

—Anthony A. Pound, 54, 100 block of South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and theft.

—Derek W. Kelly, 34, no address available. Booked 11:11 a.m. Strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury and strangulation.

—Matthew J. Meininger, 26, 2800 block of Walker Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:53 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

—William E. Mundell, 38, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.

—James V. Church, 56, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Terry W. Buchanan, 37, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Ron J. Buza, 39, no address available. Booked 4:44 p.m. Criminal mischief and theft.

—Stephen J. Dowd, 54, 500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 p.m. Failure to appear; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Irick D. Kelly, 42, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Shaunna L. McIntire, 21, 100 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Thursday

—Dustin H. Baker, 36, no address available. Booked 6:02 a.m. Conversion.

—Joseph S. Petty, 49, 100 block of East U.S. Highway, Seelyville. Booked 9:41 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling and theft.

—Autumn R. Snodgrass, 34, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 p.m. Possessing a look-alike substance.

—Chelsie Lynch, 29, 700 block of West Keeler Road, Spencer. Booked 6:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Paul G. Wooley, 57, no address available. Booked 6:36 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Courtney L. Mize, 24, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Conversion.

—Albertine R. Scott, 40, 100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Micheal J. Meneely, 36, 10 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties and resisting law enforcement.

—Rickey D. Joy, 39, 4100 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute Indiana. Booked 11:11 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Charles A. Cooper, 36, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 p.m. Stalking, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

Friday

—Joshua L. Johnson, 32, 1100 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Joseph M. McBride, 19, 100 block of South Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:25 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Joseph M. McBride, 44, 100 block of South Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; false informing; possession of methamphetamine; legend drug prescription violation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 a.m. Criminal trespass, theft (two counts), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jayda Drone, 26, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.