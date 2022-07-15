Vigo County Jail Log: July 15, 2022

Jul. 15—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement July 9, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

July 9

—Jessie A. Laudig, 42, 200 block of North 26th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Mark A. Barnes, 43, 800 block of South Catlin Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Justin P. Snow, 36, 8100 block of East Audrey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Jeffery L. Rightsell, 56, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Kaycee A. Harris, 24, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Dylan M. Langlinais, 24, 1900 block of South Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

—Autumn S. Goffinet, 42, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Sunday

—Zoee S. Joy, 22, 100 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Christopher A. Lunceford, 41, 100 block of Shew, Universal. Booked 2:54 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Gary W. Mankin, 35, 1900 block of Blaine, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 a.m. Assisting a criminal and criminal trespass.

—Jimmie J. Cheesman, 20, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 a.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury to person, escape from lawful detention, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement (two counts), criminal recklessness and confinement.

Story continues

—Eric D. Landrus, 47, 10 block of Osborne, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Conversion.

—Peyton M. Hockman, 22, 1900 block of South 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.

—Dakota A. Turner, 21, 400 block of North Berwick Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:32 p.m. Conversion.

—Justin R. Adams, 39, 6500 block of Caressa Way, Indianapolis. Booked 2:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Logan J. Noble, 23, 600 block of South 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

—Heather M. Gatewood, 37, 2400 block of North Stop 18 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Monday

—Cody Fannin, 30, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—Nathaniel J. Johnson, 41, 900 block of North Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Michael S. Patterson, 47, 100 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 a.m. Intimidation, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and possession of paraphernalia.

—Taylor N. Elliott, 23, 1900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Conversion.

—Michael Littlejohn, 51, 10 block of West Market Street, Palestine, Ill. Booked 10:27 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

—Marie L. Schmitt, 38, 2200 block of Tabortown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license (two counts), dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine (three counts), manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

—Phillip R. Tegenkamp, 36, 500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.

—Lisa D. Murr, 48, 900 block of Freestone Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:58 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Joseph W. Gosciniak, 45, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Christopher A. Hill, 34, 200 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Jennifer R. Blue, 34, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Travis C. Stephens, 22, 500 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Criminal conversion and domestic battery.

Tuesday

—Morgan L. Bray, 28, 2900 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official and possession of paraphernalia.

—Vanessa Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 1:15 a.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and theft from motor vehicle.

—David W. Rooksberry, 42, 10 block of East Rosedale Road, Rosedale. Booked 2:01 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Bradley A. Moore, 36, 600 block of North Little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Levon J. Warrington, 19, 1600 block of South 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash; resisting law enforcement (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Shelby L. Smith-Mount, 30, 400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 a.m. Failure to appear

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.