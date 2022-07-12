Vigo County Jail Log: July 12, 2022

Jul. 12—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement July 4, 5 and 6, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

July 4

—Travis J. Snowden, 32, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 a.m. Auto theft and burglary.

—Marco P. Zanandrea, 40, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.

—Rick R. Orman, 51, 1800 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Criminal trespass, public indecency and possession of paraphernalia.

—Eddie J. Owens, 34, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Sexual battery and public indecency.

—Richard E. Durbin Jr., 45, 10 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

July 5

—Gerald Clark, 55, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Dustin B. Turner, 45, 3500 block of East Marquette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and battery with bodily injury.

—Montreal T. Snodey, 27, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Alexander O. Springer, 55, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 a.m. Intimidation.

—Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 200 block of Hick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.

—Vernon L. Eversole, 51, 500 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Murder (two counts), robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, pointing loaded firearm at another person and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.

—Justin J. Morson, 19, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

—Cortney Brenton, 25, 900 block of East Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, auto theft, false reporting and resisting law enforcement.

—Jason K. Girdler, 40, 200 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Dustin E. Day, 36, 7700 block of East Red Cherry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Rolynda E. Hillman, 32, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Richie A. Johnson, 36, 2300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Timothy W. Bennett, 42, 4500 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

—Brandy J. Luci, 33, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

July 6

—Amber N. Yingst, 31, 1400 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.