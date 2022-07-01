Vigo County Jail Log: July 1, 2022

Jul. 1—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement June 24, 25 and 26, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

June 24

—Sherri D. McGillen, 50, 1300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Derrek D. Burnett, 38, 10 block of South Catherwood, Indianapolis. Booked 9:48 a.m. Residential entry.

—Marvel D. Cooper, 38, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.

—Russell W. Tucker, 24, no address available. Booked 11:06 a.m. Criminal mischief, theft, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.

—Samuel H. Mays, 46, 13000 block of East 1300 Road, Paris, Ill. Booked 11:34 a.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts) and criminal trespass.

—Ramona M. West, 62, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Court order.

—Mark A. Stedman, 25, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1 p.m. Burglary and theft (two counts).

—Lacey N. Johnson, 30, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

—Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 5:56 p.m. Theft from motor vehicle.

—Jesse Wilcox, 21, no address available. Booked 7:53 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Ashley N. Sharkey, 31, 4400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and neglect of a dependent.

June 25

—Calob M. Keyes, 23, 1300 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Reckless driving; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Ashley M. Sharkey, 23, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Deon B. Hendrix, 31, 2600 block of Brookshire Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:16 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.

—Mattie L. King, 48, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Amanda M. Jones, 30, 4700 block of North 26 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Alicen R. Spencer, 18, 400 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

—Adam G. Pickens, 34, 3200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 a.m. Conversion.

—Thomas A. Morson, 26, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 a.m. Escape from lawful detention.

—Robert E. Richey, 40, 300 block of North Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Theft; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.

—Aaron K. Clem, 42, 2300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

—Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 4:33 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Elora L. Long, 32, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Criminal trespass and burglary.

—Andrew W. Haynes, 44, 2800 block of Tabortown Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Criminal deviate conduct, rape, child molesting (two counts), sexual misconduct with a minor, incest and intimidation.

—Dempsey M. Addis, 33, 2400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Chad A. McKillop, 48, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Adam W. Stuckey, 50, 10 block of South 12th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Virginia D. Torress, 34, 10 block of West Central Avenue, Brazil. Booked 10:16 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Amy E. Alvarez, 43, 500 block of North Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 11:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

June 26

—Joscelyn R. Harris, 31, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery (two counts).

—Nicholas R. Brannon, 64, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.