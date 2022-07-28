Vigo County Jail Log: July 28, 2022

Jul. 28—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

—Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 1800 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.

—Shawn A. Ellington, 58, 600 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).

—Stephanie C. Nix, 29, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Theresa Horn, 49, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and neglect of a dependent.

—Amber Kiger-Horn, 38, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, altered gun identification and neglect of dependent.

—Christian A. Campbell, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Danny Riley, 33, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Intimidation.

—Bradley Hildebrand, 32, 200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.

—Heidi E. Gifford, 40, 100 block of East Harlan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Jonathan B. Roberts, 20, 10 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Burglary and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

—Jake L. Cottrell, 19, 2900 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

—Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 9:27 p.m. Failure to appear.

Thursday

—Bruce E. Chapman, 33, 1900 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Bobby S. Becerra, 41, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.