Vigo County Jail Log: July 13, 2022

Jul. 13—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement July 6 and 7, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

July 6

—Paul G. Wooley, 57, 800 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Matthew D. Spencer, 47, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.

—Billy J. Lockard, 44, 1200 block of South 500 West, Jasonville. Booked 11:28 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

—Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 200 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Jacob M. Harlow, 31, 1400 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 1:43 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.

—Roger B. Ward, 66, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

—Jessica L. Pell, 37, 10 block of West Central Road, Brazil. Booked 2:08 p.m. Criminal conversion.

—Jessica R. Reed, 40, 700 block of North Walnut Street, Brazil. Booked 2:08 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Robert N. Komonce, 38, 4500 block of South Redwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Criminal conversion.

—Leo R. Leclercq, 50, 1900 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

—Tamra K. Haring, 46, 6600 block of North Erickson, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Ian Q. Bolin, 31, 2600 block of West Cooper, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Billy J. Gilbert, 29, 700 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Intimidation, residential entry and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

—Alford Collins, 67, 800 block of East 125, Knox. Booked 7:57 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended or revoked registration.

—Jeffery L. Johns, 56, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Lashe S. Dunbar, 25, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, domestic battery, strangulation, failure to appear and intimidation.

—Grace A. Bemis, 24, 6600 block of North Erickson, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Jessica L. Moeller, 36, 1900 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and conversion.

—Paul S. Sammann, 59, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Clinton. Booked 10:03 p.m. Failure to appear.

July 7

—Steven R. Henderson, 49, no address available. Booked 12:29 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Michael L. Henderson, 47, 2800 block of South 9 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Ashlie Wieck, 34, 500 block of East Extension, Newport. Booked 2:36 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.

—Gretchen M. Patton, 39, 2200 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and legend drug prescription violation.

—Andrew L. Prouse, 24, 100 block of Hickory Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 5:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.