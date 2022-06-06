Vigo County Jail Log: June 5, 2022

Jun. 6—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Austin M. Cunningham, 25, 3200 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Casie S. Rudisel, 40, 200 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 2400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 a.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).

—Laqueeda R. McCombs, 32, no address available. Booked 8:54 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.

—Devin S. Bailey, 36, 2200 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Christopher C. Spitler, 33, 2300 block of Patrick Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and possession of methamphetamine.

—David J. Featherston, 27, 900 block of East Barbara Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Burglary (two counts).

—William L. Watson, 52, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.

—Blake A. Ward, 29, 1800 block of North 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 p.m. Battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.

—Paul J. Fagg, 56, 200 block of South Option Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Courtney E. Palmer, 42, 1600 block of South All Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Abigail L. Smith, 26, 1400 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 p.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Friday

—Kaitlin A. Martin, 29, 6900 block of East Trout Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Cherrelle N. Purnell, 35, 10 block of Willow Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Jace M. Williams, 20, 600 block of Heritage Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Criminal trespass, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

—Kyle S. Ramey, 25, 8400 block of Spring Creek Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

—Arlo A. Paletis, 38, no address available. Booked 9:55 a.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).

—Jeffrey S. Shew, 63, 1300 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 a.m. Bond revocation.

—Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Writ of attachment.

—Emily Vandevender, 40, 500 block of South Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Michael A. Morson, 31, 800 block of Prospect Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Heidi A. Lakin, 21, Rosedale. Booked 2:39 p.m. Contempt of court.

—Shane W. Hampton, 48, 100 block of North County Road 250 West, Brazil. Booked 6:22 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of legend drug or precursor.

—Michael E. Hoke, 47, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Chance W. Young, 37, 1300 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Charles E. Gray, 26, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.

Saturday

—Kendel M. Orlando, 36, 200 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Penny A. Rogers, 33, 300 block of East Worth Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—James R. Conger, 52, 8100 block of Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Aaron R. Moore, 41, 5900 block of Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 a.m. Burglary.

—Nicole M. Johnson, 38, Rosedale. Booked 5:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender (three counts), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), auto theft, false informing and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Amber D. Joy, 42, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 a.m. Conversion.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.