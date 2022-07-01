Vigo County Jail Log: June 30, 2022

Jul. 1—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement June 23 and 24, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

June 23

—Clinton G. McNeill, 34, 2600 block of North 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle, failure to signal for turn or lane change, texting while driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

—Michael J. Meneely, 36, 10 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Herachell A. Joseph, 26, 2700 block of Zoe Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Intimidation and pointing a firearm.

—Jay S. Snyder, 53, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 a.m. operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Brian J. Wright, 37, 7900 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Jacob T. Rentauskas, 26, 1200 block of East Bridgewater Road, Scottsburg. Booked 12:55 p.m. Attempted murder, criminal recklessness if the person committed aggressive driving resulting in death, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, auto theft, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.

—Kristyana S. Michael, 22, 1600 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 p.m. Court order.

—Ralph L. Rosa, 55, no address available. Booked 2:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Julie R. Holvey, 40, no address available. Booked 2:54 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry and criminal trespass.

—Richard L. West, 36, 10 block of North 350 West, Rockville. Booked 3:23 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Robert M. Conrad, 73, 10 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

—Peter O. Roberts, 36, 2400 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; failure to return to lawful detention; intimidation; and resisting law enforcement.

—Tara E. Whiffing, 27, 6300 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, intimidation, neglect of a dependent, carrying a handgun without a license, pointing loaded firearm at another person, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).

—Misty T. Hastings, 43, no address available . Booked 8:28 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

—Joseph A. Smith, 24, 1300 block of Liberty Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Robert M. Harkness, 48, 5600 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

—Angelique J. Bass, 40, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

June 24

—Kaitlyn D. Peebles, 30, no address available. Booked 12:59 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, residential entry and battery.

—Sherri D. McGillen, 50, 1300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.