Vigo County Jail Log: June 23, 2022

Jun. 24—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Kevin A. Nasser, 59, 300 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling and burglary resulting in bodily injury.

—Samantha Rybolt, 48, 10 block of Washington, Clay City. Booked 10:45 a.m. Failure to appear.

—Deanna G. Smith, 31, 200 block of East Emerald Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—David E. Ford, 60, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Christopher J. Miller, 21, 2500 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Matthew J. Barth, 38, 2300 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:15 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Seth A. Lilly, 40, 200 block of North Crews Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm.

Monday

—Jerry D. Meehan Jr., 33, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Tyler Norton, 30, 10 block of South Prospect Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Intimidation.

—Rebecca J. Selvia, 36, no address available. Booked 2:13 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Brittany N. Stewart, 32, 100 block of West Wheeler, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, neglect of a dependent, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

—Glen J. Clinkenbeard, 30, 2300 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle, failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle, failure to change lanes for stationary highway maintenance vehicle and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Cody M. Lawson, 23, 10 block of South Fourth street, Clinton. Booked 1:09 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Kent W. Churchill, 59, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 p.m. Parole violation.

—Austin D. Gulley, 27, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Criminal trespass and residential entry.

—John F. Kirkendall, 46, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; false informing; resisting law enforcement; and escape from lawful detention.

—Mranda K. Smith, 36, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Domestic battery.

Tuesday

—Lora L. Hooker, 46, 8500 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Public intoxication and criminal trespass.

—Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 1:47 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Carolyn R. Yates, 23, 1400 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Visiting a common nuisance.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.