Vigo County Jail Log: June 19, 2022

Jun. 20—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Ashley L. Corbin, 32, 2600 block of North 12th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, reckless possession of paraphernalia, auto theft and burglary.

—Zachary S. Goodwin, 32, Vigo County Sheriff's Department, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, criminal trespass, conversion and resisting law enforcement.

—Ashton J. Bennett, 20, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 a.m. Armed robbery; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana; false reporting; unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Skyla N. Mahurin, 21, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and possession of handgun without license.

—Jermey A. Phillippi, 45, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

—Chelsie R. Buckhoy, 30, 10 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—James E. Stevens, 56, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Arson; criminal mischief; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.

—Dustin R. Dean, 31, 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Cheyenne L. Herring, 28, 2100 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Michael L. Smith, 40, 800 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Terry W. Vicars, 40, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant,

—Malachi J. Smith, 29, 100 block of 25 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.

Saturday

—Caleb A. Maxwell, 25, 2400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Koryne M. Lawson, 22, 2400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.