Vigo County Jail Log: June 3, 2022

Jun. 4—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Talisha J. Crane, 41, no address available. Booked 8 a.m. Aggravated battery.

—Lindsey M. Freeman, 31, 10 block of West Trinity Avenue, Clinton. Booked 3:44 p.m. Possession of hypodermic needle, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

—Richard A. Freedle, 44, 1600 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 p.m.burglary.

—Kimani E. Luke, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 a.m. Conversion.

—Katherine L. Taylor, 35, 1900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Angela S. Williams, 38, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked noon. Conversion, and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.

—Samantha C. McClure, 25, 300 block of South Meridian Street, Winchester. Booked 2:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—September L. Russell, 30, 100 block of North 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Driving motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement and burglary.

—Ernest C. Cowart, 34, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Court order.

—Lesley Smith, 32, 2900 block of Jackson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Sabrienna M. Foster, 27, 1900 block of East Dunbarton, Indianapolis. Booked 8:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Robert J. Pearson, 30, 1900 block of East Dunbarton Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Culton R. Davis, 55, 10 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Possession of legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, intimidation and possession of paraphernalia.

Wednesday

—Madison R. McConnell, 22, 10 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Michael A. Smith, 35, 2900 block of Winthrop Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.

—Walter E. Howell, 39, 5200 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 a.m. Intimidation.

—Brian A. Hollingsworth, 33, 1900 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Probation order violation.

—Joseph W. Vanderlinden, 51, 200 block of North 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 a.m. Arson.

—Deward E. Philpott, 53, 1500 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Jason E. Boggs, 47, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Parole violation.

—Don M. Bennett, 37, 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Robert A. Williams, 43, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 p.m. Court order.

—Kerrie Hole, 39, 700 block of Indian Springs Road, Crawfordsville. Booked 2:35 p.m. Court order.

—Michael C. Dixon, 71, 300 block of South State Road, Rockville. Booked 2:39 p.m. Theft (two counts), conversion and possession of methamphetamine.

—Kyle K. Meskimen, 26, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Court order.

—James A. Parker, 38, 1100 block of South McAdams Road, Rockville. Booked 4:49 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).

—Ramell D. Wallace, 24, 1100 block of South 11th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery (two counts), intimidation, strangulation and criminal confinement.

—Kevin R. Patterson, 45, no address available. Booked 11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Thursday

—Connie S. Cheesman, 49, no address available. Booked 12:37 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—Austin M. Cunningham, 25, 3200 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

—Casie S. Rudisel, 40, 200 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.