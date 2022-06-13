Vigo County Jail Log: June 10, 2022

Jun. 13—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Nathaniel Lancaster, 29, no address available. Booked 8:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—David E. Bolinger, 45, 1100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), failure to appear on felony charge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and invasion of privacy.

—Sandra R. Sanchez, 34, 800 block of Gardenside Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Stanita G. Antrobus-Poston, 42, 1500 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Jennifer L. Stipanovic, 39, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 p.m. Failure to appear and indecent exposure.

—Kirk N. Rowe, 34, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Theft of a valuable metal.

—Meloney K. Collins, 24, 700 block of South County Road 200, Clay City. Booked 8:43 p.m. False informing, auto theft and theft of a valuable metal.

—Randy W. Dispennett, 51, 1600 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 p.m. Theft of a valuable metal.

Friday

—Michael E. Zanussi, 37, 6300 block of Burlington Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:24 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.

—Hunter Denny, 21, 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Jacob E. Gilbert, 29, 400 block of South Third street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 a.m. Criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.