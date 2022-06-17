Vigo County Jail Log: June 17, 2022

Jun. 17—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Damien D. Tyler, 42, 2900 block of Krumbhaar, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 p.m. Conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

—Louis W. Berry, 40, 10 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Parole violation.

—Rocco D. Cherry, 52, 10 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Kendra L. Hassell, 55, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Shannon L. Wright, 41, 2800 block of Shields Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 p.m. Intimidation, burglary and residential entry.

—Amanda R. Olson, 35, 1900 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

—Andgrie L. Turner, 30, 100 block of North Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Edward J. Lindsey Jr., 56, 10 block of North 34th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Edward Crowder, 28, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Arson and intimidation.

—Crystal L. Caruthers, 31, 600 block of South Honey Creek, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Failure to appear.

—David D. Allen, 40, no address available. Booked 9:31 p.m. Burglary, escape from lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.

—Chase E. Osowski, 31, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Conversion; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Hassan S. Alyami, 40, 200 block of South Parker, Indianapolis. Booked 10:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Robert L. Wright, 36, no address available. Booked 10:41 p.m. Possession of a syringe, out-of-county warrant and failure of a sex offender to possess identification.

Friday

—Ryan C. Snyder, 36, 10 block of Harrison Drive, Vincennes. Booked 12:50 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Kevin R. Patterson, 45, 2300 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.