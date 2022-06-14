Vigo County Jail Log: June 14, 2022

Jun. 14—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—Hunter Denny II, 21, 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Cameo J. Robbs, 36, 2400 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 a.m. Failure to appear.

—Michael R. Keith, 51, 300 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

—Jackielee Morgan, 29, 5900 block of West Concannon Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; forgery; possession of paraphernalia; and fraud.

—Richard C. Fields, 42, 2400 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 p.m. Theft of a valuable metal; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Daniel G. Rudisel, 67, 2500 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Petition to revoke placement.

—James Little, 57, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman, domestic battery and intimidation.

—Makayla E. Bender, 21, 1600 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Crystal A. Church, 40, 2300 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Claudia A. Sickles, 30, 500 block of North Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Michael A. Vanness,58, 500 block of Briarwood, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Billy J. Lockard, 43, 1200 block of South 500, Jasonville. Booked 9:17 p.m. Domestic battery; failure to appear; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Sierra D. Krise, 31, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and battery.

Saturday

—Samuel S. Isaacs, 23, 4200 block of South 5 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Brittaney D. Head, 30, 300 block of West Kruzan, Brazil. Booked 1:25 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Julien J. Popoff, 25, 100 block of North 35th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Domestic battery resulting in bodily injury.

—Christopher S. Sickles, 31, 400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, intimidation, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Anthony D. Cork, 50, 100 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.

—Melissa S. Craig, 41, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

—Bradley A. Hild, 24, 100 block of North Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Conversion and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

—Desirae N. Thomas, 29, 900 block of South 10th, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Domestic battery and false informing.

—Daniel J. Lauby, 62, 10 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Sunday

—Zachery V. Devore, 20, 200 block of South Main Street, Tuscola, Ill. Booked 12:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Juliet R. Johnson, 29, 200 block of Gilbert Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Steven J. Jesko, 38, 10 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Shaun A. Sanders, 32, 3700 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.