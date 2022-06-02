Vigo County Jail Log: June 2, 2022

Jun. 2—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Jonathon G. Hamilton, 38, 700 block of West National Avenue, Brazil. Booked 4:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

—Michael P. Kelly, 35, 500 block of Alert New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Booked 5:48 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, strangulation, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and battery.

—Grant M. Cooper, 22, 600 block of South Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 6:03 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

—Dru R. Keith, 24, 6700 block of Moon Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Zachary R. Adkins, 20, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Failure to appear and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.

—Patricia A. Greer, 57, 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Battery against a disabled person and neglect of a dependent.

—Anna R. Roach, 24, 2600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Monday

—Tatyana Z. Brown, 18, 100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Intimidation.

—Kenneth A. Russell, 35, 5900 block of Victoria Street, Belleville, Mich. Booked 2:01 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.

—Brandy R. Rosa, 41, 2400 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—William M. Steed, 26, 1900 block of South 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. False informing; resisting law enforcement; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Mikala C. Higginbotham, 25, 10 block of South Hanley Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Skyler L. Obergfell, 22, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Cody Scherb, 18, 200 block of Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 a.m. Theft of a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.

—Becky J. Toney, 50, 900 block of West Alison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Amber B. Compton, 34, 5900 block of West Concannon, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.

—Bakari F. Ward, 45, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Public intoxication, disorderly conduct, intimidation and interference in the reporting of a crime.

—Phillip R. Tegenkamp, 36, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; unlawful possession of syringe; and possession of methamphetamine.

—Lanae N. Townsend, 37, 1900 block of Nth Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Annette L. Turner, 33, 1200 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

—Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.

—Iresha C. Hammond, 34, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 p.m. Disorderly conduct.

Tuesday

—Ryann P. Davidson, 22, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and escape from lawful detention.

—Kimani E. Luke, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 a.m. Conversion.

—Kevin W. Owens, 57, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.