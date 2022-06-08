Vigo County Jail Log: June 8, 2022

Jun. 8—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Joshua A. Wilson, 41, 3800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 a.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties and possession of paraphernalia.

—Lawrence W. Lalumendier, 44, 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

—Lucas M. Musgrove, 23, 2500 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Travis M. Mize, 32, 2700 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 a.m. Conversion and check fraud.

—Timothy A. McIntyre, 40, 9600 block of Private Road 975, Poland. Booked 12:53 p.m. Escape from lawful detention and dealing in methamphetamine.

—Jonathan A. Clymer, 27, 2300 block of East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Arson.

—Jennifer D. Branch, 39, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Alexandra M. Reeher, 32, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

—Peyton A. Walters, 20, 100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and auto theft.

—Matthew T. Engle, 26, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; out-of-county warrant; auto theft; escape from lawful detention; dealing in methamphetamine; reckless driving; resisting law enforcement (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Zachary S. Goodwin, 32, Vigo County Sheriff's Department, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Battery against a public safety official.

—Nathan A. Hoffman, 34, 3200 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. False informing, escape from lawful detention and carrying a handgun without a license (two counts).

—Paul Parker, 46, 10 block of South 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Noah A. Day, 23, 900 block of West Farris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Burglary and theft.

—Curtis R. Eaton, 48, 10 block of Avalon Drive, Troy, Ill. Booked 11:52 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

Wednesday

—Codie Crowther, 20, 1200 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.

—Brett R. Milner, 39, 4600 block of East Northview Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Maurice K. Shelton, 40, 1100 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry, domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

—Ida L. McGee, 55, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

—Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 6:28 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Douglas D. Kirkham, 53, 10 block of Pinewood Drive, Paris, Ill. Booked 7:33 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.