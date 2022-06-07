Vigo County Jail Log: June 7, 2022

Jun. 7—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

—Randy L. Jackson, 21, no address available. Booked 10:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Denise M. Heyen, 40, 6100 block of North Robertson, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with the engine number removed, defaced, destroyed, obliterated or concealed; operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility; and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.

—Loghan J. Morris, 27, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Theft.

—Anthony Thigpen, 26, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 p.m. Failure to appear; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Nikki J. Canulli, 30, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Burglary and arson.

—Anthony L. Hayne, 33, 200 block of North Meridian, Jasonville. Booked 7:37 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Kaylee M. Long, 20, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Conversion.

—Bryson M. Bones, 22, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Sunday

—Justin A. Edmonson, 28, 1500 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Strangulation, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, invasion of privacy and false reporting.

—Goldie E. Maness, 24, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Derrick L. Blakely, 32, 1200 block of South Bridgeton Road, Rockville. Booked 2:51 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Ryan K. Gehring, 27, 1200 block of South Hale Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Alerick Q. Smith, 29, 8600 block of Lake George Circle, MacClenny, Fla. Booked 5:33 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

—Lawrence W. Merchant, 42, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Invasion of privacy, domestic battery and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.

—Timothy L. Swafford, 46, 300 block of Woodsmall, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Court order.

—Samantha King, 28, 700 block of Hidden Oak Trail, Hobart. Booked 2:04 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

—Nathaniel E. Walls, 41, 3600 block of Limberpine Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:18 p.m. Court order.

—Bailey N. Blueher, 24, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Matthew L. Wilson, 29, 100 block of Parker Street, New Iberia, La. Booked 7:32 p.m. Possession of handgun without license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Vincent E. Grimes, 52, 1400 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Michael A. James, 59, 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Theft, false informing; resisting law enforcement; disarming a law enforcement organization; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Emily K. Thompson, 32, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Ashley N. Otte, 35, 1600 block of South Trueblood Place, Farmersburg. Booked 11:32 p.m. Domestic battery.

Monday

—Richard P. Ramey, 64, 500 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 a.m. Battery.

—Clinton G. McNeill, 34, 2600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Cheyenne L. Herring, 28, 900 block of North Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

—Austin E. Cooley, 33, 1500 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Court order ad out-of-county warrant.

—Brandon L. Williams, 25, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Operating a vehicle with a fictitious plate, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, registration and display of registration, unsafe lane movement and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Joshua A. Roberts, 31, 2400 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Domestic battery.

—Kristin R. Carrington, 24, 1300 block of Linwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tuesday

—Thomas D. Quintana, 68, 4200 block of West Manchester Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

—Dante M. Taylor, 25, 500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Cody E. Becking, 30, 200 block of South McIroy Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:02 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.