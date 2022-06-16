Vigo County Jail Log: June 16, 2022

Jun. 16—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—William R. Ghormley, 42, 900 block of Sycamore Street, Vincennes. Booked 11:29 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.

—Michelle L. Rickey, 50, 2700 block of Fernwood Drive, Greencastle. Booked 4:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Kelsee M. Roberts, 28, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Court order.

—Rebecca L. Townsend, 30, 3800 block of Murfield Drive, New Albany. Booked 5:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Timothy J. Lawson, 39, 8200 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and criminal confinement.

—Kevon J. Sanders, 22, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and resisting law enforcement.

—Donald J. Whitaker, 34, 2500 block of North S 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.

—Alicen R. Spencer, 18, 400 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

Wednesday

—Harry E. Dickison, 50, 2800 block of West Turner Indiana Street, Brazil. Booked 1:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Oquail Martinez, 23, no address available. Booked 3:35 a.m. Domestic battery.

—David Ayewumi, 20, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Criminal mischief.

—Jody A. Cliver, 45, no address available. Booked 5:06 a.m. Conversion and invasion of privacy (two counts).

—Trevor Fulk, 25, 200 block of West Private Road 180, Brazil. Booked 5:08 a.m. Auto theft.

—John R. Lattin, 29, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.

—Judith A. Abrams, 40, no address available. Booked 9:41 a.m. Neglect of a dependent.

—Bryan L. Boswell, 46, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 a.m. Court order (two counts).

—Chad A. Vicars, 37, 3300 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Peyton M. Hockman, 21, 1900 block of South 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Conversion.

—Ashleigh N. Frakes, 31, 500 block of West Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Sara J. Mize, 23, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Mattie L. King, 48, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Small claims.

—Drew M. Atkinson, 27, Brazil. Booked 5:42 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.

—Sean C. Emmons, 49, 100 block of Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 5:53 p.m. Failure to appear.

—John P. Gossett, 40, 700 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and invasion of privacy.

—Michael Sutherland, 46, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

Thursday

—Nichelle R. Green, 52, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Auto theft.

—Mark A. Stedman, 25, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.

—John O. Donham, 28, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

—Heather M. Phillips, 33, 1500 block of Barbour, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 a.m. Failure to appear.

—Audrey R. Laughrey, 37, 10 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.

—Michael S. Daugherty, 44, 600 block of South Sandstone Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.