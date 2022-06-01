Vigo County Jail Log: June 1, 2022

Jun. 1—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

—John F. Thompson, 48, 100 block of South Walnut, Bloomington. Booked 10:10 a.m. Forgery and scheme to defraud bank.

—Anthony A. Pound, 54, 100 block of South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 a.m. Conversion.

—Kyal A. Campbell, 30, 7400 block of Jordan Village Road, Poland. Booked 11:47 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of syringe.

—Ryker A. Randolph, 30, 10 block of Maple Avenue, Paris , Ill. Booked 12:41 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Lavontee D. Lowery, 20, 200 block of North Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 p.m. Failure to appear and carrying a handgun without a license.

—Howard L. Johnson, 44, 500 block of South Fifth Street, West. Booked 6:57 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and burglary.

—Daniel G. Rudisel, 67, 3900 block of East Isabel Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 p.m. Court order.

—Justin C. Riley, 27, 4200 block of West Manchester Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—William E. Heard, 53, 1700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Saturday

—Kiel T. Morris, 21, 900 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement, confinement and domestic battery (two counts).

—Nicholas S. Brady, 24, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—David Y. Gilbert, 28, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Joshua M. Booe, 39, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.

—Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 4:22 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Rodney E. Mills, 52, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).

—Jami D. Garrard, 28, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and residential entry.

—Allan R. Dunn, 60, 400 block of Collett, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

—Zachary C. Schlotta, 28, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Theft (two counts).

—Barry Smith, 56, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and theft.

Sunday

—Gage M. Adkins, 20, 10 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Minor consumption of alcoholic beverage.

—Trent E. Fortner, 55, 1600 block of Loma Linda Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Failure to appear.

—James H. Grantham, 28, 100 block of S7th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 a.m. Failure to appear, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and false reporting.

—Johnny R. Warnock, 25, 5900 block of North Creal Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

—Stephanie S. Massutti, 24, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 a.m. Failure to appear.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.