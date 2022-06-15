Vigo County Jail Log: June 15, 2022

Jun. 15—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—Randy D. Dye, 56, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 a.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.

—Jon P. Newburn, 38, 1100 block of North Smith Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.

—Troy J. Roberts, 31, 3200 block of East Lynn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

—Daniel J. Mol, 34, 2300 block of Curtis Street, Lakewood, Colo. Booked 10:36 a.m. Court order.

—Billy J. Salyer Jr. 38, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Justin E. Racey, 31, 3100 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 p.m. Domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.

—Justin M. Richey, 36, 7100 block of West Evans Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Kayleigh B. Wallen, 34, 1700 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Anna R. Roach, 24, 2600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Scott R. Lawrence, 29, 100 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Stephen J. Dowd, 54, 500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Criminal trespass and conversion.

—John E. Davis, 51, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

—Mranda K. Smith, 36, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and failure to appear.

—Tony A. Elkins, 50, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Stalking, harassment and invasion of privacy.

—James L. Lawson, 46, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Katelynn J. Carter, 23, 10 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

Monday

—Bryan P. Robinson, 42, 2200 block of North 12th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.

—Javier I. Garrett, 33, c/o The Truman House, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 a.m. Residential entry.

—Brittany N. Wallace, 36, 500 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Brad M. Hayes, 45, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 a.m. Domestic battery, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy.

—Zachary A. Ellis, 37, 5200 block of East Greenbriar, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, auto theft and false informing.

—Trent A. Auten, 30, 2700 block of South McCullough, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Criminal mischief and intimidation.

—James P. Waddell, 57, 2600 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, failure to register and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Melissa Harrington, 41, 10 block of North Charles B Hall Avenue, Brazil. Booked 8:41 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Tuesday

—Melisa Lydick, 46, 600 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, legend drug prescription violation and possession of a controlled substance,

—John J. Lydick, 50, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Tyler M. Sanchez, 27, no address available. Booked 4:11 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury, battery, strangulation, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.