Vigo County Jail Log: May 27, 2022

May 28—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

—Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Angela S. Keller, 51, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue Apartment, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 p.m. Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 p.m. Theft.

—Michael J. Egy, 36, 5200 block of East Deer Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

—Alfred Branch, 55, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Public intoxication.

—Charles E. Gray, 55, no address available. Booked 3:57 p.m. Disorderly conduct.

—Rodney E. Mills, 52, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

—Amber J. McClaskey, 40, 100 block of South Sixth, Clinton. Booked 4:59 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

—Terri J. Wallisa, 40, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Conversion and fraud.

—Dacia N. Ward, 50, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—Alan M. Wilson, 24, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:39 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Chardonna L. Cochran, 28, 400 block of North 13th Street, Brazil. Booked 8:21 p.m. Conversion.

—Charles A. Compton, 57, 1500 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

—Carson J. Craft, 30, 9100 block of North Bak Acres Drive, Brazil. Booked 9:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Dana K. Rutledge, 34, 100 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

Wednesday

—Ashley N. McDaniel, 35, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.

—Anna R. Roach, 24, 2600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Jayda Drone, 25, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

—Dylan J. Pedrey, 22, 10 block of South Roosevelt Street, Jasonville. Booked 7:17 a.m. Out-of-county warrant (three counts).

—Robert L. Huckle, 48, 2600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked noon. Possessing paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Austin L. Mayfield, 24, 4800 block of Wilkie Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Terry L. Maxfield, 34, 1400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Operating a vehicle with a false plate, failure to signal for turn or lane change, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.

—Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 2400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).

—Breanna M. Hancock, 24, 7100 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Auto theft.

—Larry D. Harris, 37, 1700 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Auto theft.

—Pennie J. McGrew, 44, 400 block of South 5 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

—Daryan P. Farrell, 28, 400 block of Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Failure to appear.

Thursday

—Anthony Duncan, 18, 1300 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Intimidation and obstruction of traffic.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.