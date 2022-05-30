Vigo County Jail Log: May 29, 2022

May 30—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Anthony Duncan, 18, 1300 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Intimidation and obstruction of traffic.

—Dylan J. Pedrey, 22, 10 block of South Roosevelt Street, Jasonville. Booked 7:17 a.m. Out-of-county warrant (three counts).

—Brandon R. Evers, 28, no address available. Booked 9:37 a.m. Criminal mischief.

—Stephen J. Dowd, 54, 10 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Criminal trespass and criminal conversion.

—Julie R. Holvey, 40, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 p.m. Criminal trespass, residential entry and possession of a controlled substance.

—Robert J. Delano, 37, 100 block of South 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 p.m. Battery and domestic battery.

—Aliyah Culley, 20, 800 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Disorderly conduct; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.

—Gage R. Joy, 22, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 p.m. Small claims and failure to return to lawful detention.

—Robert L King, 54, no address available. Booked 6:45 p.m. Criminal mischief (two counts) and residential entry (two counts).

—Jason E. Boggs, 47, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Correction — sex offender registration violation.

—Derrik M. Donaldson, 24, 3700 block of Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 8:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

—Christian Toolan, 45, Bali, Indonesia. Booked 9:52 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Erica A. Dickson, 32, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; legend drug prescription violation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Dustin Wimmer, 36, Travelodge, Terre Haute. Booked 10:15 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.

—Rodrick D. Paige, 18, 1600 block of South 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.

—Robert M. Dallas, 72, 1900 block of Daw Knob, Borden. Booked 11:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—John G. Diekhoff, 53, 3700 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and habitual traffic violator.

Friday

—Sabrienna M. Foster, 27, 1900 block of East Dunbarton Court, Indianapolis. Booked 12:16 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of handgun without license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Billy E. Gehle, 38, 3500 block of Private Road 15, Clay City. Booked 1:07 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and felon in possession of firearm.

—Bobbi S. Joy, 41, 1900 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Ryan M. Pfister, 39, 200 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.

—Carrie A. Fields, 43, 1500 block of County Road, Clinton. Booked 3:13 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.