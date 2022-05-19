Vigo County Jail Log: May 18, 2022

May 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

—Kaylm L. Lewis, 33, 100 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Gage M. Cohen-Cook, 20, 2800 block of East Northwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Taylor D. Albert, 25, 2300 block of West Edgewood Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 a.m. Criminal mischief and reckless driving.

—Mark S. Reed, 45, 1300 block of Second, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Courtney L. Mize, 24, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Conversion.

—Marquis D. Griffin-Eckelberry, 32, 100 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 p.m. Conversion.

—Codey McManus, 32, 10 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.

—Sarah F. Burk, 23, 300 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Public intoxication, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

—Harvey R. Cheesman, 63, 10 block of North Main, Paris, Ill. 8:24 p.m. Failure to return to lawful detention, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), habitual traffic violator and false identity statement.

—Mats S. Alexander, 29, 200 block of South Westplex Avenue, Bloomington. Booked 6:36 p.m. Criminal mischief (three counts).

—Jesse J. Prouse, 45, no address available. Booked 7:37 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

Sunday

—Christopher B. Higginbotham, 41, 4800 block of North Orchard Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Eutiquio S. Perez, 36, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Chastity Edmond, 29, no address available. Booked 2:02 a.m. Residential entry, domestic battery and battery.

—Teniifenimi V. Alabi, 20, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Public intoxication, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

—Ronald L. Butts, 46, 700 block of North Central, Paris, Ill. Booked 8:27 a.m. Conversion.

—Martez L. Sanders, 24, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 p.m. Intimidation.

—David G. Bouffard, 41, no address available. Booked 3:19 p.m. Court order.

—Donald E. Lee, 54, 3200 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Conversion.

—Havah K. Getts, 20, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and conversion.

Monday

—Jane E. Cox, 34, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.

—Timothy C. Ramos, 37, 9600 block of South Coxville Road, Rosedale. Booked 3:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Summerlyn G. Bullock, 21, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 7:01 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Abbie N. Charlton, 26, 10 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Chad A. Vicars, 37, 3300 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Probation order violation.

—Levi J. Dowden, 23, 1300 block of North U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 1:29 p.m. Court order.

—Darin M. Wilson, 38, 200 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 p.m. Court order.

—Cody M. Lawson, 23, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 2:02 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Audra L. Kelley, 35, 800 block of West 50 North, Rockville. Booked 3:28 p.m. Court order.

—Mats S. Alexander, 29, 200 block of South Westplex Avenue, Bloomington. Booked 4:02 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

—Cole Verhagen, 35, 600 block of Clubhouse Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Court order.

—Sean N. Rutherford, 23, 10 block of Barton, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Conversion.

—Zachariah P. McCrocklin, 38, 4200 block of East 74th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tuesday

—Shannan L. Wright, 41, 2700 block of East Hasselburger Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Leaky or altered muffler; driving left of center; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance.

—Austin M. Tharp, 33, 600 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 a.m. Reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and possession of paraphernalia.

—Maran E. Hoffert, 22, 4700 block of North Hendricks, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 a.m. Conversion.

—Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 10 block of South 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.