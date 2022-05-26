Vigo County Jail Log: May 26, 2022

May 26—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

—James J. Michael, 26, 8200 block of North County Road 200 East, Brazil. Booked 9:03 a.m. Criminal trespass.

—Aaron M. Shotts, 33, 3500 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Disorderly conduct.

—Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Robert V. Risely, 49, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance for legend drugs, resisting law enforcement, and possession or use of legend drug or precursor.

—Jenny L. Bain, 41, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Daniel Duran, 37, 200 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Debra S. McCarty, 54, 700 block of West Second Street, Clinton. Booked 5:13 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.

—John L. Sutherland, 58, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Failure to appear.

—Ronald J. Price, 24, 2400 block of West Curry Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.

—Chad E. Downey, 45, 10 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

—Josie C. Hart, 33, 200 block of East Emil Street, Farmersburg. Booked 8:24 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

—Justin Racey, 31, 3100 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Monday

—Stephanie C. Nix, 29, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Justin J. Morson, 18, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 a.m. False informing, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

—Kyle S. Shultz, 28, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Criminal mischief, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.

—William J. Weaver, 23, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and robbery.

—Kristin D. Arnett, 34, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 12:02 p.m. Criminal trespass.

—Shawn M. Pendergraf, 33, no address available. Booked 2:15 p.m. Battery (two counts).

—Jon J. Kennedy, 57, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. No charge applicable and possession of methamphetamine.

—George F. Johnson, 34, 10 block of Walnut Street, Clinton. Booked 5:14 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Alexus Cheesman, 23, 500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Auto theft, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

—Matthew W. Hunt, 36, 2200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.

—Taylor A. Layton, 22, 2400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and possession of marijuana.

Tuesday

—Jamie L. Carter, 38, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

—Jeffrey S. Griffith, 45, 4400 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of precursors with intent to manufacture.

—Lisa M. Ramsey, 55, 2500 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

—Tiffany M. Baldwin, 34, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. False informing and operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.

—Robert E. Fennell, 31, 3800 West Villa Drive, Glendale, Ariz. Booked 3:43 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, reckless possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Seth A. Shafer, 32, 5300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Domestic battery, invasion of privacy and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.