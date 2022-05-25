Vigo County Jail Log: May 25, 2022

May 25—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Darrell A. Calaway, 49, 500 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Amie C. Clark, 27, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Domestic battery and battery by bodily waste.

—Jesse J. Clark, 31, 300 block of West Adams Street, Cayuga. Booked 10:34 a.m. Domestic battery (three counts) and strangulation.

—Steven R. Henderson, 49, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.

—Teela M. Childers-King, 29, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.

—Brent M. Howell, 51, 1400 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and check fraud.

—Levante D. McConnell, 25, 2800 block of Shaw Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.

—Stacey M. Irvin, 27, 2100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 a.m. Criminal recklessness with deadly weapon and false reporting.

—Dustin M. Sappington, 38, 2100 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia.

—Stephanie D. Watson, 32, 10 block of South 10th, Marshall, Ill. Booked 8:19 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.

Friday

—William C. Laycock, 55, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

—Cleother Donegan, 33, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; auto theft; resisting law enforcement; criminal recklessness; domestic battery; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

—Brian W. McKinney Jr., 22, 2500 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—Summerlyn G. Bullock, 21, 2700 block of Anna Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 a.m. Domestic battery.

—Mats B. Alexander, 29, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 a.m. Criminal conversion.

—Timmie L. Fields, 20, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Conversion, refusal to identify self, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

—April C. Harris, 43, no address available. Booked 1:01 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.

—Tony A. Elkins, 50, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Failure to appear, stalking, intimidation and invasion of privacy (three counts).

Saturday

—William J. Weaver, 23, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Theft.

—Joshua J. Walker, 38, 300 block of East Middle Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).

—Hansi K. Stinson, 35, no address available. Booked 5:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Michael Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.

—Kora L. Coffin, 30, 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Public indecency.

—Breanna M. Whippo, 20, 10 block of East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 1:02 p.m. Possessing paraphernalia.

—George L. Richey, 52, no address available. Booked 3:14 p.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.

—Samantha Rybolt, 48, 500 block of Washington Street, Clay City. Booked 10:09 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

—Robert A. Nash Jr., 52, 10 block of Washington Street, Clay City. Booked 10:27 p.m. Refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.

Sunday

—Thadias J. Carpenter, 28, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Mauricio Perez-Dominguez, 33, 1300 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.