Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 24, 2022

Nov. 24—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

* Joseph P. Frank, 54, no address available. Booked 8:28 a.m. Criminal trespass.

* Jennifer R. Ciolli, 39, 200 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, residential entry and battery.

* Cody R. Harvey, 31, 200 block of East Mill Street, Shelburn. Booked 9:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* William F. Carter, 57, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Samantha J. Douglas, 46, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Carrie M. Rawley, 44, 1900 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Jennifer J. Fisher, 39, 300 block of North 14 1/2 , Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Jason R. James, 45, 6500 block of West McNabb Street, Coalmont. Booked 1:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Casey O. Carrigan, 36, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, dealing controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and false reporting.

* Lavane V. Mitchell, 35, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Trey W. Magnetti, 33, 6600 block of West Happy Holler Road, Brazil. Booked 3:59 p.m. Burglary and burglary of a dwelling.

* Brenda S. Doolittle, 61, no address available. Booked 7:17 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.

* Steve Hoffman, 64, 200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Confinement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

* Aaron L. Elkins, 26, 100 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).

* Matthew S. Newnum, 25, 500 block of South Main Street, Clinton. Booked 9:59 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Joseph W. Myers, 54, 7400 block of Indiana 42, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Small claims and failure to appear.

* David A. Edwards, 47, 1200 block of East U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts).

* Robert R. Eldridge II, 63, 700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Terri J. Wallisa, 41, no address available. Booked 11:38 p.m. Criminal trespass, false informing, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

Tuesday

* Duston L. Bryan, 28, 10 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Dealing in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

* Kali M. Phillips, 29, 2100 block of Clay Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Eric M. Bridgewater, 29, 100 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Justin D. Roacho, 36, 1200 block of East U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Conversion.

* Hayden J. Troxal, 26, 1900 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

* Robert E. Kirkman, 50, Econolodge, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Dominic L. Halbert, 25, no address available. Booked 5:32 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.