Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 19, 2022

Nov. 19—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

—Christopher S. Sickles, 31, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Michael T. Reed, 51, 3300 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

—Tracy LeMay, 48, no address available. Booked 6:21 p.m. Failure to appear.

—James F. Wallace, 55, no address available. Booked 7:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

—Anthony W. Cheesman, 40, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and out-of-county warrant.

—Nathaniel J. Johnson, 42, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of police radio.

Friday

—Robert W. Jeffrey, 48, 6100 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.