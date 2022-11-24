Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 23, 2022

Nov. 23—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Thomas D. Long, 27, 1700 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:15 a.m. Criminal mischief, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, conversion (two counts), interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement and domestic battery.

* Melinda S. Roberts, 59, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Chad E. Downey, 45, 10 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Michael C. Carlyle, 47, 800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

* Charlie E. Johnson, 39, 1800 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Arson, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

* Mykel T. Withrow, 42, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Dexter A. Mendez, 22, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 6:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Timothy M. Reed, 35, 5100 block of North 14 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Habitual traffic violator (two counts), operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Zachary M. Stableton, 29, 200 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Jamie Goodwin, 41, 400 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person; dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia.

Monday

* Eric W. Wise, 47, 3100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.