Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 18, 2022

Nov. 18—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Joshua C. Campbell, 28, 10 block of Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Domestic battery and battery by bodily waste.

Tuesday

* Nick S. Strobel, 45, 8600 block of North Suncrest Woods Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Jordan A. Hill, 31, 300 block of South Bloomington Street, Greencastle. Booked 12:11 p.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Wednesday

* Jessica N. Bained, 33, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Failure to comply with drug court.

* Derek Luther Chiado, 34, 10 block of East Finley Avenue, Clinton. Booked 1:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Christopher D. Williams-Harris, 21, 2600 block of Sibley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; minor in tavern; and illegal transportation of an alcoholic beverage on a public highway.

* Devin S. Bailey, 37, 100 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Criminal conversion.

* Franklin E. Morgan, 57, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Fraud.

* Danielle M. Whitney, 35, 200 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.

* Ashley J. Waltermire, 32, 300 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Marquita Norris, 37, 1400 block of South County Road, Cory. Booked 7:44 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Jamarr E. Ellington, 42, 1100 block of Brook Crossing Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 11:07 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.

* Stephine N. Richardson, 30, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.