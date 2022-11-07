Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 5, 2022

Nov. 6—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

Jeremy C. Hyde, 38, 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Brazil. Booked 1:45 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

Nathanial J. Wells, 37, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 p.m. Auto theft; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Frank J. Carbo, 68, 6600 block of West Indiana 340, Brazil. Booked 2:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Chris Kirmse, 44, no address available. Booked 8:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Ronald A. McCall, 52, no address available. Booked 8:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant,

Jordyn D. Krantz, 27, 2700 block of East Feree Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Intimidation and battery against a public safety official.

James Little, 58, 3100 block of Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Jeremy R. Madison, 43, 2800 block of Darwin Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Friday

Dustin H. Baker, 36, 5300 block of South Craves Drive, Brazil. Booked 12:26 a.m. Domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.

Scott S. Bailey, 30, 100 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Jackie J. Thompson, 51, 2800 block of East Colonial Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Domestic battery.

Antonio R. Owens, 35, 6200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Jonathon Barker Jr., 27, 1200 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Tattooing a minor.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.