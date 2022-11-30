Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 29, 2022

Nov. 29—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

* Levi J. Dowden, 24, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Greencastle. Booked 10:42 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.

* Ethan J. Delaney, 26, 900 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

* Theresa D. Johnson, 26, 200 block of North Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

* Jeremy S. Maxwell, 42, 10 block of South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 8:40 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle in violation of restricted license.

* Joshua Swartzentruber, 31, 5700 block of East U.S. 50, Montgomery. Booked 9:24 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.

* Lori A. Harding, 47, 10 block of South Fawn Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Monday

* Douglas E. Lampe, 36, 100 block of East Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 a.m. Intimidation and stalking violations.

* Dalton J. Schell, 23, 2300 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; leaving the scene of a property damage crash; resisting law enforcement (two counts); manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Darrell J. May, 33, 100 block of Jefferson Street, Lyons. Booked 2:34 p.m. Court order.

* Cathy S. Edington, 65, 100 block of Durkees Ferry Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Domestic battery.

Tuesday

* Mickey L. Archer, 35, 7300 block of South Wilcox, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Carl V. Taylor, 38, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

* Jennifer A. Reedy, 40, 9300 block of East Pettiford Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Jamie L. Brown-Drake, 42, 7300 block of South Wilcocks Place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Felon in possession of firearm, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Ida L. McGee, 56, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.

* Justin J. Pate, 38, 300 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Cody D. Thompson, 38, no address available. Booked 6:08 p.m. Court order.

* Darin M. Pemberton, 25, 9600 block of South Edison Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Vanessa Tapp, 22, South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Failure to appear.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.