Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 11, 2022

Nov. 11—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

* Kaleb A. Bragg, 32, no address available. Booked 10:23 a.m. Criminal trespass.

Tuesday

* Corey M. Henry, 30, 600 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. No charge specified.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.