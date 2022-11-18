Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 17, 2022

Nov. 17—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 11, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Nov. 11

* Chordea Spearman, 20, 3600 block of Ashway Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and criminal trespass.

Saturday

* James B. Rich, 31, Plainfield Correctional Facility, Plainfield. Booked 1:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.

Tuesday

* Nick S. Strobel, 45, 8600 block of North Suncrest Woods Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Jordan A. Hill, 31, 300 block of South Bloomington Street, Greencastle. Booked 12:11 p.m. Failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

* Mats S. Alexander, 30, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Destin D. Jones, 31, 300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Court order.

* Leighann V. Ramey, 30, 8400 block of Spring Creek Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

* Justin J. Morson, 19, no address available. Booked 5:21 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, criminal confinement, failure to appear, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

* Steven J. Martinez, 19, 400 block of North Kelly Street, Holbert. Booked 6:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Chad M. Sheese, 31, 3700 block of East Creal Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Domestic battery.

Wednesday

* Derek L. Chiado, 34, 10 block of East Finley Avenue, Clinton. Booked 1:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.