Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 22, 2022

Nov. 22—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

Chanda L. Olalde, 33, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Neoga, Ill. Booked 11:54 a.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

John L. Featherston, 36, 4400 block of South Hidden Way, Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

Kayla L. Crane, 35, 2400 block of West County Road, Greencastle. Booked 2:39 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Kevin R. Gregory, 33, 10 block of Southeast Washington Street, Jasonville. Booked 3:17 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Shanti M. Neice, 51, 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.

Debbie L. Ewing, 54, 10 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

James L. Lewis, 51, 1900 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Theft and intimidation.

Deborah L. Masters, 21, 500 block of Cannon Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 a.m. Domestic battery.

Georgia N. Osborne, 39, 10 block of Illinois, Middletown, Ohio. Booked 8:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Diedre M. Wilson, 23, 10 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear (two counts).

Brent S. Riggle, 38, 10 block of Cullers Run Road, Mathias, W.V. Booked 10:11 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

Sunday

Story continues

Randy D. Dye, 57, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia and invasion of privacy.

Michael A. Wycoff, 51, 4800 block of North Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.

Deedrah L. Adkins, 24, 2400 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.