Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 7, 2022

Nov. 7—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

* Jackie J. Thompson, 51, 2800 block of East Colonial Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Domestic battery.

* Jonathon Barker Jr., 27, 1200 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Tattooing a minor.

* Michael R. Bousman, 39, 100 block of North 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

* Beulah D. Prouse, 56, 10 block of South 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Larry J. Prouse, 61, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Jordyn D. Krantz, 27, 2700 block of East Feree Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Jolee D. Newhouse, 58, 5200 block of South Robinson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Criminal recklessness.

Saturday

* Kelly K. Gustafson, 41, 500 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

* Tyler L. Ellinger, 34, 600 block of West Mechling Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Shawn H. Petty, 45, 2900 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.