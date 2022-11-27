Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 26, 2022

Nov. 26—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Nov. 23, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Nov. 23

Chad A. Vicars, 38, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.

Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 a.m. Fraud on a financial institution.

Brandon M. Pierce, 32, no address available. Booked 11:44 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, failure to appear on felony charge, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.

Christopher S. Sickles, 31, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Gregory A. Scamihorn, 56, 1500 block of South 53rd Place, Prairie Creek. Booked 4:08 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.

Tyler T. Dowell, 23, 200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Battery.

Matthew L. Thistlethwaite, 50, 10 block of Avon Village Drive, Avon. Booked 5:16 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.

Riannon M. Kuykendall, 24, no address available. Booked 6:15 p.m. Auto theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Leslie E. Anderson, 28, no address available. Booked 7:13 p.m. Criminal trespass, false informing (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Thursday

Lindsay McMullen, 26, 1100 block of Spring Creek Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Stephanie M. Hapner, 39, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon.

Scott M. Gordon, 42, 1400 block of South Dickens Street, Pimento. Booked 11:09 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), criminal mischief and criminal recklessness.

Friday

Andrew T Bridgewater, 34, 200 block of South 16th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

Norma L. Reed, 43, 1100 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Jacob L. Greggs, 41, 800 block of West Main Street, Farmersburg. Booked 12:34 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.

Brandon Johnson, 35, 3800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 a.m. Domestic battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.