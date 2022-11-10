Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 9, 2022

Nov. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Saturday

* Kristy D. Halter, 42, 400 block of N. Ohio St., Onley, Ill. Booked 11:51 a.m. Theft, counterfeiting and fraud.

* Ronnie Lee Lafleur, 39, 600 block of N. Chamberlain St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession of methamphetamine.

* Leroy Presley Jr., 34, 1500 block of S. 18th St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Marcus R. Chambers, 51, 3400 block of Indiana 42, Shelburn. Booked 8:55 p.m. Conversion.

* Sahara M. Wolfe, 37, 6300 block of E. Woodsmall, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Small claims.

* Phyliss M. Jenkins, 51, 3000 block of N. 15 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.

* Vanessa K. Tapp, 22, no address available. Booked 11:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Sunday

* Alicia A. Mezera, 22, 9000 block of Sheridan Ave., Brookfield, Ill. Booked 1:28 a.m. Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* James R. Williams, 66, 1300 block of Sycamore Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Kyle James Alumbaugh, 31, 1200 block of S. 10th St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Teniifenimi V. Alabi, 21, 2500 block of S. 25th St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

* Melisa I. Lydick, 46, 600 block of S. Seventh St., West Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. False informing.

* Michael Zook, 38, 21700 block of Jackson St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Out of county warrant.

* Alaya N. Whitehead, 24, 130 block of S. 15th St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Failure to appear.

Story continues

* Steven L. Drengacs, 36, 50 block of W. Trinity Ave., Clinton. Booked 6:15 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Zachary C. Schlotta, 29, 1400 block of Spruce St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Theft (two counts).

* Donald L. Whitaker, 56, 600 block of S. Sixth St., West Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and confinement.

* Zachariah Harris, 40, 1600 block of Third Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to identify self.

* Riannon M. Kuykendall, 24, 6000 block of N. Twin Beach St., Brazil. Booked 8:25 p.m. Theft and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

* Tyler A. Lloyd, 32, 2800 Dean Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Ronnie F. Scott, 52, 900 block of Upchurch, Terre Haute. Failure to appear.

* Jay Michael C. Lewis, 28, no address available. Booked 9:50 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, residential entry, theft (two counts), sexual battery, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy (three counts), resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

* Shane M. Rodman, 27, 17800 block of Voorhees, Harmony. Booked 9:56 p.m. Driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating with controlled substance in body and possession of paraphernalia.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.