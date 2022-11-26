Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 25, 2022

Nov. 25—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

* Robert J. Delano, 38, no address available. Booked 9:48 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to person less than 14 if committed by person at least 18, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, cemetery mischief, burglary and theft (three counts).

* William J. Vaughn, 46, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 a.m. False informing.

* Donald L. Norris, 33, 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, false informing and possession of methamphetamine.

* Joseph P. Moy, 31, 5200 block of Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Ryan R. Buddle, 32, 2000 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

* Dolphin A. Hoffman, 21, 1800 block of North Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 p.m. Criminal mischief, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

* Kiristy S. Babineaux, 25, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Dylan McIntyre, 26, 4200 block of South Avery Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal mischief and burglary of a dwelling.

* Derrick Rodgers, 38, 1100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon.

* Jacquez Brown, 28, 500 block of North Pine Avenue, Chicago, Ill. Booked 7:26 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Criminal trespass; theft (two counts); unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention (two counts); escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Makayla Owens, 23, 100 block of Chicago Ridge, Chicago, Ill. Booked 8:03 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Levi D. Gillis, 30, 600 block of Kreckler Street, Clinton. Booked 8:05 p.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.

* Rebecca A. Pryor, 40, 400 block of East Main Street, Olney, Ill. Booked 8:51 p.m. Intimidation.

* Devon L. Smith, 29, 100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Jackielee Morgan, 30, 5900 block of West Concannon Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Possession of a syringe; theft, forgery; resisting law enforcement (two counts); escape from lawful detention; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and false reporting.

* Nathan A. Hoffman, 34, 3200 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Carrying handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.

Wednesday

* Coby L. Moreland, 27, no address available. Booked 12:27 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, theft and auto theft (two counts).

* Billy J. Phillips, 51, 10 block of West Robinson Street, Brazil. Booked 1:08 a.m. Reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

* Daryan P. Farrell, 29, 1600 block of Loma Linda Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Escape from lawful detention.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.