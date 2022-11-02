Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 2, 2022

Nov. 2—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

Charlie Whitney III, 37, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Domestic battery.

Ginger L. Norton, 49, 1800 block of North Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and theft.

Emily V. Ready, 23, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and domestic battery.

Harlen L. Stevens, 22, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 p.m. Domestic battery.

Gavin H. Neuman, 23, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Christopher Hoffer, 42, 100 block of Archer Avenue, Marshall, Ill. Booked 5:19 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

William R. Redington, 37, 6500 block of North Robertson Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Katherine L. Taylor, 36, 2600 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Michael A. Smith, 36, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

Timothy L. Swafford, 46, 10 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. False informing, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.

Tuesday

Tracey Baer, 28, 2500 block of English Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:29 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon (two counts).

William J. Gallagher, 27, 100 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Haley L. Frey, 24, 500 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

Samantha J. Schatz, 31, 2100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Joseph V. Fagg, 52, no address available. Booked 1:56 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

Harrold Ford, 53, no address available. Booked 2:37 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation and public intoxication.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.