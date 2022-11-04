Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 4, 2022

Nov. 4—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Wednesday

Shalane L. Ward, 31, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and residential entry.

Bryan L. Boswell, 46, no address available. Booked 10:31 a.m. Probation violation.

Gary R. Turner, 54, 2300 block of Haythorne, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Jane E. Cox, 34, 5200 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Timothy M. Newsom, 19, 1900 block of East Indiana 48, Shelburn. Booked 2:21 p.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.

Jordan P. Nigh, 25, 2300 block of 22nd Street Southwest, Akron, Ohio. Booked 4:22 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Joshua D. Corbin, 29, 500 block of Indiana 340, Brazil. Booked 4:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement (two counts).

Tristan D. Weaver, 24, 1400 block of North County Road 100 East, Carbon. Booked 5:17 p.m. Failure to appear.

Travis M. Mize, 33, 4900 block of Hendricks, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.

Scott M. Burskey, 51, 2400 block of South 11 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Domestic battery.

Thursday

Christopher Egnor, 35, 1400 block of Quick Road, Elkview, W.V. Booked 12:41 a.m. Intimidation, strangulation and domestic battery.

Remington Diaz-Hernadez, 31, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Disorderly conduct; intimidation; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Jill Hurlow, 46, 300 block of North 11th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and out-of-county warrant.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.