Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 3, 2022

Nov. 3—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

Kaycee A. Harris, 24, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.

James L. Riddle, 37, 2100 block of South Arleth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Brian M. Kerns, 44, 100 block of South New York Avenue, Evansville. Booked 12:20 p.m. Parole violation.

Harvey T. Neice, 58, 2900 block of South 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Theft.

Russell E. Swaim, 48, 9600 block of Kate Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Dominic K. Smith, 28, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine (three counts), possession of paraphernalia, escape from lawful detention and dealing in methamphetamine.

Trevyon C. Brown-Jones, 26, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Court order.

James M. Shipman, 49, 8100 block of East Milner Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Domestic battery.

Jacob E. Gilbert, 29, 400 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

Tevin R. Hutchins, 27, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Failure to appear.

Jennifer A. Jones, 48, 500 block of South Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Tammy L. Robins, 48, no address available. Booked 7:54 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Jason P. Jackson, 46, 300 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Public indecency, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and battery by bodily waste.

Skyla N. Mahurin, 21, no address available. Booked 9:42 p.m. Auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

Goldie E. Maness, 25, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle white intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Christopher P. Manning, 51, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and court order.

Jared A. Glass, 39, 1500 block of West Sitting Bull Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Wednesday

Steven E. Rusin, 33, 10 block of Circle, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Megan N. Kinsel, 39, 2900 block of Crumbar Street, Kingman. Booked 1:26 a.m. False informing.

Kenneth L. Foxx, 35, 2400 block of East County Road, Brazil. Booked 1:57 a.m. Court order.

Curtis W. Gillie, 40, 300 block of West Edwards Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Domestic battery by means of deadly weapon and domestic battery (two counts).

Marvin L. Eacret, 30, 1500 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 a.m. Invasion of privacy (three counts), domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.