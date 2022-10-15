Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 14, 2022

Oct. 15—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Tuesday

Derious Duckworth, 25, 1600 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Robert J. Fugate, 48, no address available. Booked 11:36 a.m. Parole violation.

Andre C. Davis, 19, 500 block of South Green Street, Chicago, Ill. Booked 1:25 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Terry Rooksberry, 50, 6800 block of North Robertson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia.

Robert L. King, 54, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and possession of paraphernalia.

Candy S. Voils, 55, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

William D. Roach, 64, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:14 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Wednesday

Jimmy D. Ruffner, 36, 700 block of Main Street, Shelburn. Booked 12:04 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.

Kiante M. Brown, 21, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Larry Plew, 28, no address available. Booked 3:22 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.