Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 17, 2022

Oct. 17—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* Mary E. Taft, 33, 10 block of South Short Street, Dugger. Booked 1:27 p.m. Residential entry, escape from lawful detention, interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy (two counts), dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

* James A. Welty, 38, 1900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Dalton W. Rusk, 18, 1500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Pointing loaded firearm at another person, domestic battery and confinement.

* Anthony M. Leonard, 27, 10 block of West Jacob Street, Greencastle. Booked 4:51 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.

* Robert C. Allard, 41, 1600 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Courtney L. Mize, 24, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Ashley N. McDaniel, 35, 1100 block of Railroad Road, Fontanet. Booked 9:09 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.

* Tyler Matthew/Tackle King, 30, 400 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Sarah K. Vore, 32, 5500 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Friday

* Christian A. Campbell, 30, no address available. Booked 12:25 a.m. False reporting.

* Sean M. Stephens, 29, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation (two counts).

Story continues

* Anthony J. Cardera, 28, 700 block of Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, N.Y. Booked 3:24 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.

* Katherine Y. Davis, 30, 3200 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.

* Zharriah M. Johnson, 24, 7500 block of Sontera Court, Las Vegas, Nev. Booked 8:55 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and battery committed with deadly weapon.

* James M. Ramsey, 57, 7100 block of West Leiber Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Shayla T. Murray, 29, 2400 block of Bennett Road, Blackshear, Ga. Booked 12:23 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Kayleigh B. Wallen, 34, 300 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Theft.

* David W. Cowden, 66, 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Domestic battery and intimidation.

* Lashawan M. Tompkins, 22, 1800 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Sexual misconduct with a minor (two counts); failure to appear; invasion of privacy; criminal trespass; invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

* Taylor M. Hammons, 28, 22200 block of North 250th Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 6:58 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).

* Matthew B. Phillips, 41, 200 block of North Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.

* Gage T. Brumley, 22, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Criminal trespass and domestic battery.

Saturday

* Jacqueline H. Riggins, 53, no address available. Booked 12:09 a.m. Criminal recklessness, intimidation, kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm at another.

* David E. Chrisman, 33, 200 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).

* Joshua L. Orman, 38, no address available. Booked 1:32 a.m. Auto theft, burglary resulting in bodily injury (two counts), escape, resisting law enforcement, robbery resulting in bodily injury (two counts), reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Dawn M. Fiscus, 44, 8700 block of North Ridge Road, Jasonville. Booked 3:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.