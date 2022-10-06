Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 6, 2022

Oct. 6—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Monday

* Dylan Monnett, 24, 2100 block of 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Parole violation.

* Justine K. Johnston, 32, 2500 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Dilon R. Blaine, 22, no address available. Booked 1:56 p.m. Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, false reporting, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention (two counts) and carrying a handgun without a license.

* Claudino J. Kabbany, 24, 400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Dylan J. Nolte, 26, 500 block of South Main Street, Clinton. Booked 2:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Jonathon P. Grigsby, 55, 500 block of West 1100 South Westville Community, Westville. Booked 2:47 p.m. Court order.

* Jerry D. Shake, 28, 300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Court order.

* Cordell M. Wells, 32, no address available. Booked 3:57 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and habitual offender.

* Steve E. Sprague, 58, no address available. Booked 4:30 p.m. Criminal trespass.

* Billy J. Lockard, 44, 1200 block of South 500, Jasonville. Booked 4:51 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

* Taylor N. Elliott, 23, 1900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Manufacturing methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.

* Shane C. Hunter, 22, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and invasion of privacy.

* Elmer E. Seeley, 59, 200 block of East Emil Street, Farmersburg. Booked 8:07 p.m. Neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

* Leslie Anderson, 28, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. False informing and criminal trespass.

* Dustin A. Snowden, 30, no address available. Booked 10:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts); resisting law enforcement (two counts); dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; battery; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Joshua D. Gillum, 28, 2200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.

* William H. Dehart, 30, 1500 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.

Tuesday

* Donald E. Francis, 34, 100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

* Phillip R. Tegenkamp, 36, 500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

* John F. Harrison, 28, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Elizabeth S. Cobon, 25, 300 block of Seerley Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:22 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Shanah M. Howell, 38, 1100 block of Hutchinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and neglect of a dependent.

* Joshua A. Steele, 38, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 a.m. Theft (two counts); false informing; resisting law enforcement (two counts); escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

* Nick J. Kirmse, 49, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 p.m. Battery, burglary of a dwelling, theft, resisting law enforcement and public nudity.

* Jessica N. McClure, 38, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Michael L. Henderson, 48, 2800 block of South 9 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Failure to appear, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of paraphernalia.

* Matthew D. Spencer, 48, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.

* Tashae Grandberry, 22, no address available. Booked 7:58 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

* Phillip D. Payne, 61, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Public indecency and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.

* Joshua J. Goodwin, 37, 1600 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

Wednesday

* Robert D. Archbold, 50, 10 block of Cherry Oak Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Brittney D. Davidson, 29, 200 block of South Harmony Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Terese A. Poling, 41, 100 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Battery by bodily waste (two counts), criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and battery.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.