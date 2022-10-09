Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 9, 2022

Oct. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Friday

Javier I. Garrett, 33, 2400 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Amber M. Reynolds, 42, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Victoria F. Fisher, 24, 100 block of East Kruzan, Brazil. Booked 11:26 a.m. Probation violation.

Brandon C. Clem, 37, no address available. Booked 11:40 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Shane N. Cox, 38, no address available. Booked 12:44 p.m. Criminal mischief.

Aftan Blankenship, 38, no address available. Booked 1:09 p.m. Operating a motor vehicl without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Ryan M. McGuire, 34, 3900 block of North Bob White Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Antonio L. Riley, 24, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Sexual battery and domestic battery.

Michael L. Rowe, 36, no address available. Booked 8:23 p.m. Failure to appear.

Shawn Menser, 55, 100 block of North Bluff Street, Rosedale. Booked 11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Edward Morton, 68, 10 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and burglary.

Saturday

Roy W. Hogue, 56, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.

Amanda Moore, 36, 2200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.

Charles E. McCall, 18, 600 block of South Davis, Clinton. Booked 4:24 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Matthew L. Duke, 31, 10 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.