Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 8, 2022

Oct. 8—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Thursday

* William H. Dehart, 30, 1500 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.

* Michael E. Evans, 34, 10 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

* Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 27, 3500 block of West McCombs Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Criminal conversion.

* Joe N. Sexton, 44, 1300 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

* Justin P. Snow, 36, 8100 block of East Audrey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

* Jerry H. Presley, 37, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Sunny S. Jones, 47, 200 block of North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:18 p.m. Failure to appear.

* David J. Martin, 27, 10 block of East Columbus Street, Staunton. Booked 6:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy.

* Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Failure to appear.

* Scott R. Lawrence, 30, 2400 block of Oakcliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:15 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, domestic battery (two counts) and invasion of privacy.

* Breanna M. Whippo, 20, 10 block of East Hopewell Street, Farmersburg. Booked 10:41 p.m. Failure to appear; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.

Story continues

* Aaron M. Willig, 33, 100 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Domestic battery.

* Zachery A. Gilbert, 25, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy, strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.

* Bonnie J. Buntain, 40, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Arson.

Friday

* Shelby J. Houle, 44, 2700 block of North Cherry Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

* Amanda R. Hancock, 29, Anabranch Recovery Center, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Neglect of a dependent and domestic battery.

* Rachael M. Jumper, 25, 6100 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

* Gage M. Adkins, 20, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 a.m. Minor consumption of alcohol.

* Ryan M McGuire, 34, 3900 block of North Bob White Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.