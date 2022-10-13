Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 13, 2022

Oct. 13—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Sunday

Carl E. Fisher, 65, 900 block of Dawn Drive, Memphis, Tenn. Booked 11:52 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.

Bradley A. Dewey, 55, 2600 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.

Michael D. Fennell, 43, 2500 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 p.m. Failure to appear.

Steve E. Sprague, 58, no address available. Booked 6:22 p.m. Criminal trespass.

Karen K. Reeves, 63, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Failure to appear.

John C. Foradori, 37, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and possession of methamphetamine.

Matthew D. Brown, 33, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Theft of valuable metal.

Logan K. Euratte, 29, 200 block of Adams Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.

Robert D. Crippin, 48, 2600 block of East Emerald Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Failure to appear.

Angel R. Rapier, 41, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 p.m. Failure to appear, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Monday

Joram Nshimiyimana, 20, 3700 block of South Spring Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. Booked 1:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).

David G. Sims, 21, 1400 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Public intoxication.

Camille M. Barnes, 50, 100 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 a.m. Disorderly conduct.

Austin G. Bell, 36, 100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Invasion of privacy.

Katelynn H. Weaver, 21, 1400 block of North County Road 100 East, Carbon. Booked 1:30 p.m. Possession of marijuana.

Hunter Stevens, 19, 2900 block of South Wells Street, Mecca. Booked 3:04 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Stacy A. Basham, 53, 1300 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Auto theft.

Nathaniel R. Smith, 29, 5600 block of West Indiana 46, Bloomington. Booked 11:28 p.m. Failure to appear.

Tuesday

La Shawna J. Phillips, 44, 1500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 a.m. Theft, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.